W Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,055.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,381 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,963 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.3% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 231.3% during the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Melius Research lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,939,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $512,509,435. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 100,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $13,024,311.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,939,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,509,435. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total transaction of $15,603,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,014,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,274,319,799.85. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,577,403 shares of company stock valued at $420,166,534. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NVDA opened at $132.65 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $39.23 and a 12-month high of $140.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.27, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.17 and its 200 day moving average is $110.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

