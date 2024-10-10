Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW) & Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) Critical Analysis

Waldencast (NASDAQ:WALDW – Get Free Report) and Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Get Waldencast alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Waldencast and Duos Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waldencast N/A N/A N/A Duos Technologies Group -213.96% -248.58% -80.20%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waldencast and Duos Technologies Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Waldencast $240.38 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Duos Technologies Group $5.64 million 4.34 -$11.24 million ($1.65) -1.97

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Waldencast has higher revenue and earnings than Duos Technologies Group.

42.6% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Duos Technologies Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Waldencast and Duos Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waldencast 0 0 0 0 N/A Duos Technologies Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Duos Technologies Group has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.62%. Given Duos Technologies Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Duos Technologies Group is more favorable than Waldencast.

About Waldencast

(Get Free Report)

Waldencast plc operates in the beauty and wellness industry. It engages in developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling various brands. The company provides cosmetic, over-the-counter, and prescription products under the Obagi Medical, Obagi Clinical, and Obagi Professional brands; and a Skintrinsiq device for use in facial treatments that is used by physicians' offices, spas, and aestheticians. It also offers clean makeup products under the Milk Makeup brand. The company sells its products to dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and other physicians who focuses on aesthetic and therapeutic skincare, including physicians on site at medical spas, through its direct sales force, as well as through distribution partners. Waldencast plc was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in White Plains, New York.

About Duos Technologies Group

(Get Free Report)

Duos Technologies Group, Inc. designs, develops, deploys, and operates intelligent technology solutions in North America. The company provides solutions, such as Centraco, an enterprise information management software platform that consolidates data and events from multiple sources into a unified and distributive user interface; and truevue360, an integrated platform to develop and deploy artificial intelligence algorithms, including machine learning, computer vision, object detection, and deep neural network-based processing for real-time applications. Its proprietary applications include Railcar Inspection Portal that provides freight and transit railroad customers and select government agencies the ability to conduct fully automated railcar inspections of trains while they are moving at full speed. It also develops Automated Logistics Information System, which automates gatehouse operations, as well as develops solutions for rail, trucking, aviation, and other vehicle-based processes. In addition, the company provides consulting services, including consulting and auditing; software licensing with optional hardware sales; customer service training; and maintenance support. The company operates its services under the duostech brand. The company is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Waldencast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waldencast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.