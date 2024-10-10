Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

WM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Waste Management from $229.00 to $224.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $213.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $218.89.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $212.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.99 and a 200-day moving average of $208.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.17 billion, a PE ratio of 34.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07. Waste Management has a fifty-two week low of $153.95 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a return on equity of 39.52% and a net margin of 12.13%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.10%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,711,680. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 3.8% during the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

