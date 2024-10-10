Waters (NYSE:WAT) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $349.92, but opened at $361.09. Waters shares last traded at $361.05, with a volume of 46,862 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Leerink Partners upgraded Waters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $325.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Waters from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $339.90 and a 200 day moving average of $324.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $709.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.09 million. Waters had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 56.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 11.6 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waters by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,879,316 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,368,067,000 after buying an additional 41,654 shares in the last quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waters by 1.1% in the first quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,110,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $382,404,000 after purchasing an additional 11,851 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 8.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $189,417,000 after purchasing an additional 51,853 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Waters by 21.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,304 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,053,000 after purchasing an additional 77,951 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 443,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $152,664,000 after purchasing an additional 18,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

