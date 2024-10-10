WD-40 (WDFC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect WD-40 to post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $155.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect WD-40 to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $255.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.25 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.93. WD-40 has a 12-month low of $194.09 and a 12-month high of $278.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.16%.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on WD-40 from $313.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, precision pens, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand; and bike-specific products.

