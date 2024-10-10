Wealth Group Ltd Makes New Investment in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Wealth Group Ltd acquired a new stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,343 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,929,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $3,321,403,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524,934 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of eBay by 17.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 25,964,196 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,394,797,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,649 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,557,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the first quarter worth approximately $73,777,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter worth approximately $71,593,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 5,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $374,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,852,008.96. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $256,760.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,224 shares of company stock worth $2,600,666. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

eBay Stock Performance

Shares of EBAY opened at $66.95 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $67.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on EBAY shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

Further Reading

