Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 43,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $2,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Webster Financial by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,522,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,575 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 64.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,604,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,927,000 after buying an additional 631,080 shares during the period. Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $20,471,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Webster Financial by 1,482.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 339,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,801,000 after acquiring an additional 317,814 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,072,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,997,000 after acquiring an additional 308,455 shares during the last quarter. 85.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Webster Financial Stock Performance

Shares of WBS opened at $45.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Webster Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $36.36 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.91 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 11.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Barclays lowered their target price on Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,853.99. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.07, for a total value of $245,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,157 shares in the company, valued at $2,215,853.99. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason A. Soto sold 1,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.32, for a total transaction of $76,428.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $951,366.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,650 shares of company stock worth $706,098. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Articles

