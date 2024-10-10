Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,126 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,126 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $7,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 892.9% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 20,979 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,619,000 after acquiring an additional 18,866 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 861.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1,052.6% in the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 1,056.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 519,912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $89,685,000 after purchasing an additional 474,949 shares during the period. Finally, O Connor Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVGO. TD Cowen raised shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Broadcom from $173.50 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Broadcom from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.29.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $865.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.83 and a 12 month high of $186.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $160.88 and a 200-day moving average of $150.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 750 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.53, for a total transaction of $130,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,064,917.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,230 shares of company stock valued at $47,190,190 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

