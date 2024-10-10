Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 2,179 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 8.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,179 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $94.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $99.58. The stock has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.60.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

