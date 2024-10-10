Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 551 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $3,628,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $3,090,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after buying an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Progressive by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Progressive by 90.4% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 21,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total value of $549,970.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,723 shares in the company, valued at $3,462,038.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dyke Kahina Van sold 2,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.28, for a total transaction of $549,970.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,038.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,836,041.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,512 shares of company stock valued at $33,912,874 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGR
Progressive Price Performance
Progressive stock opened at $250.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $242.99 and its 200 day moving average is $221.73. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $141.84 and a one year high of $260.46. The firm has a market cap of $146.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.
Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 13.01 EPS for the current year.
Progressive Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 4.09%.
About Progressive
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Progressive
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- The Future of Medical Devices: Two Strong Buys You Can’t Miss
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.