Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Posted by on Oct 10th, 2024

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGIFree Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.