Wedmont Private Capital Increases Position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $10,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIGI. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 503.8% during the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VIGI opened at $86.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.93 and a 200 day moving average of $82.77. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $89.09.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.312 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.