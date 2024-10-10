Wedmont Private Capital Lowers Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Wedmont Private Capital decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 28.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,423,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,919,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,681,472 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,876,000 after buying an additional 157,659 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,038,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,833,000 after buying an additional 2,003,672 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,413,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,104,000 after buying an additional 222,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,026,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,508,000 after buying an additional 162,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS opened at $63.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $50.95 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.44 and a 200 day moving average of $61.29. The stock has a market cap of $78.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.272 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

