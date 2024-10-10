Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 13,060 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 893.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,060 shares during the period. Lam Research accounts for about 0.7% of Wedmont Private Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 50 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the second quarter worth $43,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Lam Research from $113.00 to $132.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $880.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.28.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christina Correia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $817.51, for a total transaction of $528,928.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,488,315.17. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,712,323.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,370 shares in the company, valued at $5,535,456.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $82.86 on Thursday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $113.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of 3.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.38%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

