Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 274 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $605.12 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $568.68 and a 200-day moving average of $502.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $413.92 and a one year high of $611.59. The stock has a market cap of $145.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $3.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 48.30%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at $4,574,850.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Melius upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $704.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $568.31.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

