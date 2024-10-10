Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 565 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 6,528 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after buying an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $521,000. Finally, LM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 2,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $1,327,185.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,205.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edouard Tavernier sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.55, for a total value of $245,775.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,496,816.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,862 shares of company stock valued at $8,645,727 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

S&P Global stock opened at $521.47 on Thursday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $528.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $163.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $505.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $462.87.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 25.03%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 40.81%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer increased their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $532.00 to $537.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $560.83.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

