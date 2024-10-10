Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the third quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC now owns 29,242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 16,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,501,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth $278,000. Finally, Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.8% during the third quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,114,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuit Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTU opened at $621.61 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $631.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $628.93. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $473.56 and a 1-year high of $676.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.14. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. Intuit’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alex G. Balazs sold 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.76, for a total value of $1,849,183.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20 shares in the company, valued at $12,575.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 30,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $642.36, for a total value of $19,372,935.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,427,129.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,297 shares of company stock worth $32,750,926. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INTU. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $745.00 to $740.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $727.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuit from $770.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $735.71.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

