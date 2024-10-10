Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Price Target to $29.00

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Lincoln National Stock Performance

Shares of LNC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.59. 284,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,796. Lincoln National has a 1-year low of $20.85 and a 1-year high of $36.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. Lincoln National had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lincoln National will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln National

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Lincoln National by 1,032.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 105,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after acquiring an additional 96,434 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 33.0% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 387,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,382,000 after buying an additional 96,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,854,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,825,000 after buying an additional 166,167 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the second quarter valued at $1,095,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National in the first quarter valued at $505,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

