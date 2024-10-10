Wells Fargo & Company Increases Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Price Target to $86.00

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $86.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 1.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.67.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Principal Financial Group stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.72. The stock had a trading volume of 169,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.19. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $66.21 and a one year high of $88.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.63 and its 200 day moving average is $81.36.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 8.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFG. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 36.2% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,157,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,747,000 after acquiring an additional 200,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

