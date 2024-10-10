Wells Fargo & Company Increases Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN) Price Target to $70.00

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Ryan Specialty from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.44.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

Ryan Specialty stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $71.15. The company had a trading volume of 94,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 881,501. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.62. Ryan Specialty has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $72.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $695.56 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 48.08%. Ryan Specialty’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ryan Specialty will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,800.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ryan Specialty news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 5,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $347,923.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,800.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jeremiah Rawlins Bickham sold 26,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total transaction of $1,709,866.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,397.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,107,136 shares of company stock worth $131,860,032. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 96.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

