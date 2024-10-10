Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Purchased by Abner Herrman & Brock LLC

Abner Herrman & Brock LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 96.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 139,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,600 shares during the quarter. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $7,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 7,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. McAdam LLC increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 15,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
WFC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.
Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance
Shares of WFC opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $200.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.76. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.58 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.85%.
Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile
Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.
