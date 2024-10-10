Wells Fargo & Company Raises Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $170.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HLNE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.33.

Shares of HLNE opened at $175.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $177.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 47.46 and a beta of 1.19.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 53.12%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLNE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,395,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,177,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the 1st quarter worth $22,395,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $3,076,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Hamilton Lane by 25.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

