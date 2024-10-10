West Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

West Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $284.50 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $284.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.12 and its 200 day moving average is $266.35. The stock has a market cap of $426.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

