West Financial Advisors LLC Has $52.95 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,002,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,167 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 10.2% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $52,946,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Transcendent Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% in the 2nd quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% in the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

VEA stock opened at $51.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.39. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

