West Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 57.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,839 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises 3.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $15,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $518,000. Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 225,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,330,000 after acquiring an additional 87,521 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 193,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,710,000 after acquiring an additional 13,656 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,700,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,183,000 after purchasing an additional 135,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $541,000.

NASDAQ:VCIT opened at $82.43 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.99 and a 200 day moving average of $80.90. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $73.78 and a 52 week high of $84.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.301 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

