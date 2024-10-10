West Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 9,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. ACT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,503,000. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Rockingstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EEM opened at $45.89 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.68.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

