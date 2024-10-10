West Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 6,349 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

West Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,349 shares during the period. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF accounts for about 2.6% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DUHP. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,626,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,734,000 after acquiring an additional 4,313,841 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,430,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,496,000 after buying an additional 3,781,741 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 17,602.4% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 2,043,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,385,000 after buying an additional 2,032,378 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,489,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,026,000.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DUHP opened at $34.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

