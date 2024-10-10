West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 404 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

West Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUSA. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,726,000. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 478,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,798 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 327.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,979,000 after purchasing an additional 41,956 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 138.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 48,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,401,000 after buying an additional 27,884 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA opened at $120.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.47 and a 200 day moving average of $112.20. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $85.04 and a 52-week high of $120.80.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

