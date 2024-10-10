West Financial Advisors LLC Sells 68 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

West Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,377 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Oracle by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,939 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $608,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in shares of Oracle by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 102,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $10,841,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 13,095 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total value of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,145,732,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.69, for a total transaction of $161,651,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,145,732,353 shares in the company, valued at $164,630,281,802.57. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total value of $2,068,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,010,030.10. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,146,320 shares of company stock worth $164,762,400. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Melius raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Oracle from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Oracle from $201.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.42.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $178.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $491.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.86. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

