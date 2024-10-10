West Financial Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

West Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,114 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF makes up about 0.4% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,111,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,985,000 after purchasing an additional 881,613 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,696,000 after purchasing an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 732,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,123,000 after buying an additional 43,678 shares during the period. Verde Capital Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Verde Capital Management now owns 566,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,773,000 after acquiring an additional 35,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 457,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,362 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ESGV stock opened at $102.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.10.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

