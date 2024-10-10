West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Trading Up 0.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $97.21 and last traded at $97.21. 171,742 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 3,699% from the average session volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.01.

West Fraser Timber Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.28.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.

