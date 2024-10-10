Get alerts:

On October 9, 2024, Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. (NASDAQ: WAVSU) announced the approval of the Sixth Amendment to its Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation. This amendment, known as the “Charter Amendment,” was filed with the Delaware Secretary of State on the same day. The crucial change in the Charter Amendment extends the deadline for the company to consummate a business combination from October 11, 2024, to January 11, 2025.

The decision to extend the business combination deadline came after a virtual special meeting of stockholders held on October 9, 2024. At the meeting, stockholders deliberated on several proposals outlined in the Proxy Statement for the Special Meeting. Of the total 3,497,472 shares eligible to vote, 3,365,698 shares were represented either in person or by proxy.

The stockholders voted on three key matters at the Special Meeting, with the following outcomes:

– Proposal 1: An amendment to extend the deadline for consummating a business combination for an additional three months, until January 11, 2025, was approved with 3,364,473 votes for and 1,225 votes against.

– Proposal 2: A second proposal concerning an amendment to the investment management trust agreement, enabling an extension of the termination date by depositing $100 into the Trust Account, was also approved with the same voting numbers as Proposal 1.

– Proposal 3: The proposal to authorize the chairman of the Special Meeting to adjourn it to a later date, if required, until sufficient votes are obtained, received the same voting result as the previous proposals.

In compliance with reporting requirements, the company also disclosed its financial statements and exhibits, including the Sixth Amendment to the Second Amended and Restated Certificate of Incorporation dated October 9, 2024, and the Form of Amendment to the Investment Management Trust Agreement.

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp., operating as a special purpose acquisition company, remains focused on its strategic objectives as it navigates the extended timeline for a potential business combination as set out in the Charter Amendment.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Western Acquisition Ventures’s 8K filing here.

Western Acquisition Ventures Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Acquisition Ventures Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on businesses operating in the infrastructure and environmental services; health, wellness, and food sustainability; financial technology and financial services; enterprise software and software as a service (SaaS); and leisure and hospitality industries.

Featured Articles