Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 1,188.5% in September

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, an increase of 1,188.5% from the September 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Westhaven Gold Stock Performance

OTCMKTS WTHVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,144. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.23.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Shovelnose project, which consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims covering approximately 17,625 ha located in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt in British Columbia, Canada.

