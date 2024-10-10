Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Up 1,188.5% in September

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 435,500 shares, an increase of 1,188.5% from the September 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 242,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.
Westhaven Gold Stock Performance
OTCMKTS WTHVF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,144. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14. Westhaven Gold has a twelve month low of $0.09 and a twelve month high of $0.23.
About Westhaven Gold
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Westhaven Gold
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- Top 2 Analyst Picks: Stocks Poised for Double-Digit Growth
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Oversold: Seize the Opportunity
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Stryker’s Acquisition Spree: Double-Digit Growth on the Horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Westhaven Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westhaven Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.