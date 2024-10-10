WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a decrease of 72.0% from the September 15th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

WH Group Stock Up 2.6 %

WHGLY traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 33,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,276. WH Group has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $16.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.73 and a 200-day moving average of $14.09.

WH Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 27th.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, trading, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

