WhiteCoin Market Cap Tops $14.00 Million (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $14.00 million and approximately $240,496.32 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0183 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000174 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00010227 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00013867 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00106916 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000132 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

