Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $154.49 and last traded at $153.47, with a volume of 4539 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $151.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Willis Lease Finance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Willis Lease Finance Trading Up 3.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $6.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a return on equity of 19.51% and a net margin of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $151.12 million for the quarter.

Willis Lease Finance Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Willis Lease Finance’s payout ratio is 11.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Willis Lease Finance news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $112,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,569,492.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert J. Keady sold 1,225 shares of Willis Lease Finance stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $112,798.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,492.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert J. Keady sold 2,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.08, for a total transaction of $230,250.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $2,047,296.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,123,692 in the last 90 days. 57.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willis Lease Finance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 14.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. 93.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

Featured Stories

