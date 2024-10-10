Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

Get Wipro alerts:

WIT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Investec cut shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Our Latest Report on Wipro

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wipro Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,836 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Wipro by 13.6% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 14,091 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wipro by 47.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,858 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 78,573 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Wipro by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.24 and a 200 day moving average of $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wipro

(Get Free Report

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.