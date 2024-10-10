Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 774,867 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,712 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Wipro were worth $4,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Wipro by 47.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,797 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wipro during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wipro in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wipro by 29.4% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Wipro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Investec downgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura Securities raised shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Wipro Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Wipro Limited has a 52-week low of $4.48 and a 52-week high of $7.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Wipro had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wipro Limited will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wipro

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

