Wipro (WIT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Wipro had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Wipro to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Wipro Trading Up 0.9 %

Wipro stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. Wipro has a 12 month low of $4.48 and a 12 month high of $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on WIT shares. Investec lowered shares of Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Wipro to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Wipro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Read Our Latest Report on WIT

Wipro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through IT Services and IT Products segments. The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.