WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD) Short Interest Up 299.1% in September

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, an increase of 299.1% from the September 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 61,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund stock. Goodman Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:AGZD – Free Report) by 92.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,590 shares during the quarter. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund makes up approximately 0.9% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC owned 1.85% of WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGZD opened at $22.43 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24. WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $22.72.

WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund Increases Dividend

About WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is an increase from WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The WisdomTree Interest Rate Hedged U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (AGZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a long\u002Fshort net-zero-duration bond index that’s long US investment-grade issues and short Treasury futures. AGZD was launched on Dec 18, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

