Wise (LON:WISE) Trading Up 1.2% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Wise plc (LON:WISE – Get Free Report) rose 1.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 664.50 ($8.70) and last traded at GBX 658.50 ($8.62). Approximately 903,410 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,418,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 651 ($8.52).

WISE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.64) target price on shares of Wise in a report on Monday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,045 ($13.68) target price on shares of Wise in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 952.75 ($12.47).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 671.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 753.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,936.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

In other news, insider Terri Duhon purchased 1,394 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.98 ($13,080.72). In related news, insider David Wells sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 786 ($10.29), for a total value of £786,000 ($1,028,661.17). Also, insider Terri Duhon acquired 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 717 ($9.38) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.98 ($13,080.72). 23.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wise plc provides cross-border money transfer services for personal and business customers in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company's transfer infrastructure includes Wise Account for international people who need to move and manage money across borders; Wise Business for international businesses need; and Wise Platform that allows businesses and banks to offer their own customers international payments.

