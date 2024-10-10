WNS (WNS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, October 17th. Analysts expect WNS to post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. WNS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.420-4.680 EPS and its FY25 guidance at $4.42-4.68 EPS.Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. WNS had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 22.05%. The business had revenue of $312.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect WNS to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
WNS Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSE WNS opened at $47.80 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $39.85 and a 1-year high of $74.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion and a PE ratio of 16.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About WNS
WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.
