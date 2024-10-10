Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,846 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of Workiva worth $2,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Workiva alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Workiva by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,185,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,767,000 after purchasing an additional 181,520 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,340,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,642,000 after purchasing an additional 492,945 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Workiva by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,271,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $129,116,000 after purchasing an additional 234,255 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Workiva by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,188,445 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,745,000 after acquiring an additional 32,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Workiva by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 392,951 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,222 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workiva Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $78.41 on Thursday. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $105.00. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $177.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.22 million. Workiva’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 2,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total value of $205,970.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,721,570.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Workiva from $106.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Workiva

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.