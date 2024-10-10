Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 13,300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Worldline Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 4,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Worldline has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $12.98.

About Worldline

Worldline SA provides payments and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Northern Europe, Central and Eastern Europe, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Merchant Services; Financial Services; and Mobility & e-Transactional Services segments.

