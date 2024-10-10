Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) Short Interest Update

Worldline SA (OTCMKTS:WRDLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,200 shares, a growth of 13,300.0% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Worldline Trading Up 2.7 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:WRDLY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.42. 4,066 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,539. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.23. Worldline has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $12.98.
About Worldline
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Worldline
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Top 2 Analyst Picks: Stocks Poised for Double-Digit Growth
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- These 3 Stocks Are Screaming Oversold: Seize the Opportunity
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Stryker’s Acquisition Spree: Double-Digit Growth on the Horizon
Receive News & Ratings for Worldline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.