WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Raises Dividend to $0.95 Per Share

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of 0.954 per share by the business services provider on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This is a positive change from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

Get WPP alerts:

WPP has increased its dividend payment by an average of 56.8% per year over the last three years. WPP has a dividend payout ratio of 32.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect WPP to earn $5.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.91 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.1%.

WPP Stock Performance

WPP opened at $50.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.29. WPP has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on WPP

WPP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.