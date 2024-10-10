Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Shares Up 4.9% – Here’s Why

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) shot up 4.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.51. 201,810 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 317,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.44.

Wrap Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68. The company has a market cap of $69.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.54.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.59 million for the quarter. Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 240.61% and a negative net margin of 377.99%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wrap Technologies

About Wrap Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Core Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wrap Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Financial Security Advisor Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wrap Technologies by 31.1% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 31,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company's flagship product is BolaWrap 150, a handheld remote restraint device that discharges a seven and a half-foot Kevlar tether, entangling an individual from a range of 10-25 feet.

Featured Stories

