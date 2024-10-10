Wrkr Ltd (ASX:WRK) Insider Emma Dobson Acquires 1,100,000 Shares

Wrkr Ltd (ASX:WRK – Get Free Report) insider Emma Dobson purchased 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$63,800.00 ($43,108.11).
The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.
