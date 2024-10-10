WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, an increase of 327.2% from the September 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,844.0 days.

WuXi AppTec Stock Performance

Shares of WuXi AppTec stock remained flat at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

About WuXi AppTec

WuXi AppTec Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, provides research, development, and manufacturing services to discover, develop, and manufacture small molecule drugs, and cell and gene therapies in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: WuXi Chemistry, WuXi Testing, WuXi Biology, WuXi ATU, WuXi DDSU, and Others.

