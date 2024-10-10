WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF) Short Interest Update

WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WUXIF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 484,400 shares, an increase of 327.2% from the September 15th total of 113,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,844.0 days.
WuXi AppTec Stock Performance
Shares of WuXi AppTec stock remained flat at $3.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.31. WuXi AppTec has a 12-month low of $3.74 and a 12-month high of $12.69.
About WuXi AppTec
