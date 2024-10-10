WW International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:WW)

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 17,056 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,502% compared to the average volume of 1,065 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WW International news, CEO Sima Sistani bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.75 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $200,557.50. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WW. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of WW International by 159.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 260,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WW International during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WW International by 52.1% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 16,244 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of WW International by 229.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 113,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 79,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of WW International by 627.0% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 292,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 252,267 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on WW International from $2.10 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded WW International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $1.25 in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $1.50 to $0.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of WW International from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

WW International Price Performance

NASDAQ WW opened at $1.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.72. WW International has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.31.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $202.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that WW International will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

WW International Company Profile

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight health journeys.

