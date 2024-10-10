X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Gap Down – Should You Sell?

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.44, but opened at $30.57. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $31.16, with a volume of 8,205,191 shares.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Down 6.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.37.

Institutional Trading of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 135.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares during the quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Company Profile

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

Further Reading

