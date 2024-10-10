XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $11.80. 1,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 277,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.

XCHG Price Performance

About XCHG

(Get Free Report)

XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.