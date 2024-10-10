XCHG (NASDAQ:XCH) Trading Down 5.1% – Time to Sell?

XCHG Limited (NASDAQ:XCH – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.51 and last traded at $11.80. 1,527 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 277,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.43.
XCHG Price Performance
About XCHG
XCHG Limited engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of electric vehicle (EV) chargers under the X-Charge brand name in Europe, the People’s Republic of China, and internationally. The company offers direct current (DC) fast chargers under the C6 series and C7 series; and battery-integrated DC fast chargers under the Net Zero series, as well as software system upgrades and hardware maintenance services.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than XCHG
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- MercadoLibre Targets Double-Digit Upside with Argentina Boom
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Domino’s Pizza Stock Delivers: A Hot Buy for Growth Investors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Stocks Ready to Deliver Significant Growth
Receive News & Ratings for XCHG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCHG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.